It is no great surprise that our first black President has been followed by the President, who in living memory, is most committed to white privilege. The Trump agenda is in support of white advantage from top to bottom.
You don’t get the support of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, secessionists, and white victimhood in general without being perceived as the champion of whiteness. The signs and tee shirts at the rallies reflect this message- Trump is the force to reassert the primacy of the white man.
