Respect for authority is an oft cited virtue. One often wonders why.
Respect for authority means just this to a lot of folks- The people in authority get to do whatever they like to whomever they wish at any time they choose and no one dares question them about it. Authority without strict accountability – unrestrained by integrity, common decency and continuous independent oversight – is deadly. Absent these defining characteristics, authority deserves no respect.
And an appeal to security as an excuse for unrestrained authority is simply the classic prelude to tyranny. History is clear on that point.
Rick Crotts
Baytown
