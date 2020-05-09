Thank you to the generosity of the photographers who made sure over 200 seniors had pictures to memorialize their senior year. Using their talents for this benefit is greatly appreciated, and speaks highly of their compassion for the community. I urge you to Google these professionals and give them your business — Juan DeLeon, Kim Kosteck, Preslie Cox, Mindy Smith, Natasha Lewis and Rachel Cantu. Reward their generosity.
Saundra Smith
Baytown
