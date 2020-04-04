With all that is happening in the world, we just wanted to take this opportunity to let our friends and neighbors know what ExxonMobil is doing at its facilities to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as the adjustments we are making in response to the current economic conditions caused by this pandemic.
First and foremost, the health and safety of our employees and contractors is our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor our workforce and have implemented several guidelines and preventative measures to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in our workplace. We have asked all personnel who have the ability to work from home to do so until further notice. All of our facilities have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure frequently touched surfaces are regularly disinfected. And all onsite personnel are adhering to good health practices, including social distancing, frequent handwashing and regular temperature checks.
These collective efforts to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 have also put significant pressure on global oil and gas product demand. As a result of the market conditions caused by the pandemic and commodity price decreases, ExxonMobil – along with the rest of industry – has had to significantly reduce its capital and operating expenses in the near term.
In spite of these challenges, ExxonMobil’s Baytown Area operations remain open for business, and we are continuing to produce the fuels and petrochemicals products the world needs to fight this virus. Our company is manufacturing isopropyl alcohol – the main ingredient in hand sanitizer – as well as the chemicals used in medical face masks, IV bags, ventilator machines and hospital gowns.
These are the products that remain essential for everyday life, and we are grateful to the communities in which we operate, as well as our trade associations and all elected officials and advocates who have supported us in the midst of this crisis to ensure our ongoing operations.
While there is a lot of uncertainty around how long this unprecedented business environment could last – even after COVID-19 concerns have subsided – the one thing we can be certain of is our commitment to maintaining safe and reliable operations. We have faced numerous market downturns throughout our long history and have extensive experience operating in a sustained low-price environment. Given this, we will take the necessary actions to keep each other safe, our environment protected and our company competitive.
Together, we will eventually get through this pandemic. Together, we are stronger. Together, we are Baytown Proud! Thank you for all that you do,
