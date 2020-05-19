The response of the Baytown community to the naming of Goose Creek Junior School No. 6 after Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green has been overwhelmingly positive. It is a fitting tribute to an exceptional local educator.
When I learned plans were underway to build a new junior school, I immediately thought of Mr. Green. My first instinct was to call Aubrey Woodley, one of our Carver School R & P Society officers, to discuss the possibility, and get his advice as to what steps our society could take to garner support for Mr. Green. Mr. Woodley, although not a graduate from Carver High School, is a well-respected member of our society and of the community.
We agreed that our first step was to submit detailed information to the superintendent of schools and board members, pertaining to the outstanding credentials of Mr. Green.
After our discussion, I contacted one of the members of the Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees to express the interest of the black community in having Mr. Green’s name affixed to the new school building. He agreed to discuss it with the superintendent and board president.
In the meantime, I gathered documents that I have maintained regarding the history of the school, its principals, teachers, and their accomplishments.
The Goose Creek CISD board member I mentioned earlier, informed me that he had spoken to the individuals he promised to contact on our behalf. Dr. Randal O’Brien, the superintendent, who, I personally value as a friend, and is someone that I respect, gave me a phone call. He also indicated that the board would welcome our submission of Mr. Green’s name, and said they were soliciting additional names for the nomination as well. Aubrey and I wasted no time preparing the nomination papers and documents supporting Mr. Green’s credentials and accomplishments.
Mr. Woodley and I submitted the following to the Board of Trustees: the nomination papers, an additional document #2 containing additional information about Professor Green in case of a tie-breaker, a copy of an article that was written about Mr. Green earlier, and a detailed article that I wrote two years ago that I was saving for an occasion such as this one.
In addition, Aubrey and I selected seven individuals to speak during the virtual school board meeting held May 4.
We decided to submit a detailed column to The Baytown Sun in hopes that it would be run before the Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees voted. We also wanted the general public to know everything about the credentials and outstanding accomplishments of this phenomenal principal that we were blessed to have as the fourth principal at Carver High School.
This article “Edward Franklin “E. F.” Green a deserving name for new Goose Creek CISD junior school” ran in The Baytown Sun on April 26. We were happy that the general public was able to read something pertaining to Professor Green’s credentials and remarkable accomplishments as a longtime educator and administrator before the GCCISD trustees voted.
Aubrey Woodley and I selected seven individuals to speak during the meeting.
The seven Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees members, and the Superintendent of Schools listened to seven powerful speeches delivered, and eight well-written letters read, at the virtual meeting.
When the time came for the vote, Howard Sampson made a motion for the Goose Creek CISD Junior School #6 to be named after Mr. Edward Franklin “E. F.” Green. It was seconded and the members of the board voted unanimously to name the new Goose Creek CISD Junior #6 School after Mr. Edward Franklin “E. F.” Green, becoming the first male African American educator/administrator to have a Goose Creek CISD school named in his honor.
With the news of the history that was made in Baytown, the Baytown Sun put the story on its website Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and on Thursday, May 7, 2020, they ran an article - GC Jr. school to take on trailblazer’s name, which ran on the front page. Matt Hollis wrote this article. When word got around about this good news, many proud individuals started calling, texting and emailing their family and friends and started putting this wonderful news on Facebook.
On May 4, I was feeling like a little kid in a candy store, and with great joy, took the time to call all of the individuals who spoke and wrote letters that were read.
On May 5, I also called Noemi Garcia, school board secretary, and each trustees to thank them for their vote.
Hail to Carver and its fourth principal Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green!
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and Baytown resident
