The NFL players state they are not protesting our flag, our country, or our military when kneeling during our national anthem. Many football fans refuse to watch or support professional football because of this disgraceful act, including myself. Well, how about this for an option. Both teams come out of the locker room and stand for our national anthem (after all they claim they are not protesting this.) Then they can take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 second to protest. Or better yet, they can kneel the whole game in protest.
Mary Fleming
Baytown
