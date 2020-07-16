I am Pastor Phillip Morris of Restoration Church in Highlands. Last week, the constables came to our church to follow up on a call they received. I wish to explain to the communities of McNair and Highlands why. As Christians we went to raise a spiritual wall of protection so our neighbors will not suffer the hatred and lawlessness.
In Ezekiel 22:30 it states: “So I sought for a man among them who would make a wall, and stand in the gap before Me on behalf of the land, …”
