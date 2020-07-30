Time is now to rename REL
I am a 1987 graduate of REL. I am writing to you, in regard of the possibility of a name change to the high school. I am in support of this change. As a graduate of REL, I feel a sense of guilt, shame and sadness, that I participated in the racist traditions of the school, while, my minority friends and classmates stood witness to it and just had to “deal with it.” For that, I am truly sorry and if I could go back and change that, I would. Although deeply rich in Baytown heritage and tradition, the time is now, to rename the school, out of respect for it’s students, past and present, and move forward with change. I would implore this board to deeply consider this change. Thank you.
(0) comments
