It has come to my attention that Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees is considering removing the name of Robert E. Lee from our high school. As a member of the Class of 1958 and as a citizen of Texas and the United States, I want you to know that I vehemently object to this proposed action.
It is not only an affront to those who have matriculated that institution, but more so, a capitulation to the whims of those that would destroy the history of this great country. I hope and trust that clear heads will prevail and that you will recognize that changing the names of schools and other institutions, destroying statues and other memorabilia of our historic past will only serve to mask the strides that we have made as a nation over these many years.
