I understand Mr. Loredo has requested an action item be placed on the agenda for the next meeting for making a decision to rename Robert E. Lee High School. I would like to ask/suggest the Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees and the administration consider waiting until May and allowing a referendum giving citizens a chance to vote.
As a parent of a current REL student and a future student, please consider postponing any decision until the end of this school year. The campus is getting a brand new Gander Commander/Principal, we are in the middle of a pandemic and many in the community are scared, losing loved ones, students and families are worrying about what school will look like during the virtual three weeks and then the hybrid, school will have already started and besides a huge potential cost incurred by the district many parents have spent hundreds if not thousands of dollars in Lee fan gear for their student(s) and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.