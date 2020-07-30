I am a 1972 graduate of Baytown Lee High School. It truly saddens me that after all that we have been through as a city, county, state and nation, that the focus has shifted to changing history, as we know it, in order to placate the few dissenting voices calling for this completely unnecessary action to change the name of such an historic landmark as Baytown’s Robert E. Lee High School.
What’s next? Whenever the Mexican-Americans decide that the San Jacinto Monument/Battleground is an affront to their heritage, and begin to call for and demand the removal of the monument that stands as a testimony to the very birthplace of the great state Of Texas? I think not! We’ve got to have a William B. Travis “moment,” and take out our sword and draw a line in the sand, and make a declaration saying: “All those who are with me, come across this line, and all those who are opposed to standing with me and choose not to, are free to go on your separate ways!”
