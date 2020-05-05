I enjoyed the column from Rev. Tommy Meekins about Baytown’s beloved Oak Tree.
His references to Psalm 1 caused me to get out my BIBLE. I like the way Baytown was compared to an acorn that grew into what we have -- from Pelly, Old Baytown, and Goose Creek, plus add Highlands, McNair, Wooster, Cedar Bayou, and even Lynchburg and yes, that little nut has branched out in all directions.
In the 60 years I’ve lived in this area, I’ve seen setbacks, but mostly I’ve seen us proper and grow with a combined goal of unity -- we are a community with a glorious heritage. Thank you Rev. Meekins for the reminder.
Saundra Smith
Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.