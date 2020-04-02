I want to thank The Baytown Sun most sincerely for allowing those of us who at the moment cannot afford a subscription to read informative articles concerning the COVID-19 outbreak during this difficult time.
You’re making it possible for us to stay informed about our immediate area, and it is greatly appreciated.
Diane Smith
Baytown
