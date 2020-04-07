Normal feelings during times of crisis: Overwhelming fear, anxiety, sadness and grief. These vulnerable feelings can also be experienced as numbness, boredom and anger. Again, all of these are normal. We are all grieving the loss of the life we had a few short weeks ago. We all react differently in times of extreme stress.
At Home
1. Stay positive! We will get through this. We are a resilient and loving community. We will create a new normal.
2. Increase self-care--good nutrition, exercise, fun/humor, meditation/mindfulness, sleep and down time.
3. Reach out--Support/check on each other (especially the most vulnerable in your neighborhood).
Tools to deal with anxiety/panic attacks
1. Deep breathing — Breathe in through the nose, hold the breath, breathe out through pursed lips (like you are whistling) twice as long you breathe in (ie. breathe in for 4-Hold for7-Breath out for 8)
2. Grounding exercises:
a. List Facts: 5X5=25; my address is, my birthday is, my child’s birthday is…..
b. Use all 5 senses 5,4,3,2,1
5. Touch 5 things
4. Say I see these 4 things
3. Say I hear these 3 things
2. Smell 2 things
1. Taste 1 thing
Resources available
Texas Health and Human Services mental health support line 833-986-1919
211Texas.org or dial 211 and follow the prompts for emotional health as well as physical needs
CDC.gov (Center for Disease Control) “Mental Health During COVID-19” as well as facts about the virus
United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County (https://www.untitedwaygbacc.org)
Marcelous-Williams Resource Center in Highlands has a list of community resources (eastoftherivertx.com)
Psychology Today has a list of local therapists “Find a Therapist.” www.psychologytoday.com/Texas/Therapists
Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol 800-510-3111
Domestic Violence Help 800-799-SAFE(7233)
Youtube videos: meditation/mindfulness, yoga and how to handle stress
Dr. Dan Siegel’s home page resources (Healthy Mind Platter) (https://www.m.drdansiegel.com/)
Brene’ Brown Podcast with David Kessler on Grief and finding meaning (www.podcast.app/unlocking+us+w/th+brene+brown)
Dr. Melissa Blair is a private counselor at New Beginnings Counseling and Consulting in Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.