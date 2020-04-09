Boy Scout Troop No. 208 donated all of its remaining fundraiser popcorn to the medical professionals at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. “We were proud to be able to do this Good Turn, especially while the Troop is idle from our usual outdoor and community activities in response to the ‘Stay at Home’ orders,” Charles Neal, Troop Committee Chair, said. Troop 208 is chartered by St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
