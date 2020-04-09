Donations

Boy Scout Troop No. 208 donated all of its remaining fundraiser popcorn to the medical professionals at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. “We were proud to be able to do this Good Turn, especially while the Troop is idle from our usual outdoor and community activities in response to the ‘Stay at Home’ orders,” Charles Neal, Troop Committee Chair, said. Troop 208 is chartered by St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.