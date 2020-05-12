Cheers to The Baytown Sun for being named among the best newspapers in Texas by the Texas Association of Press Managing Editors! The Sun’s intense coverage of Baytown and the surrounding area with a small, but energetic staff is amazing.
I have worked many years for newspapers from hometown weeklies to metro dailies, always with the goal to make citizens aware of information vital to the lives of their families.
As a former reporter for The Baytown Sun, I am blessed to continue my relationship with The Sun and its role in the welfare of Baytown as a member of the paper’s reader advisory board.
The Sun has been published for over 100 years. May it continue far into a future I won’t be around to see.
M. A. Bengston
Houston
