Because the hideous coronavirus is causing sickness, death, hospitalization, fear, boredom, mental anguish, anger, job loss, family separation, and a major change in everyday living, it slipped my mind that millions of us old(er) toots had gone through something similar before.
I forgot momentarily.
That is, until lifelong friend Gary Thomas phoned to say that the PBS television series called “American Experience” was airing an hour-long presentation about another dreaded disease that caused great angst and despair in a time long, long ago.
Polio.
American Experience spotlights a wide range of topics, including illnesses, history, etc. This episode would examine the brutal account of the disease also known as infantile paralysis back in the day.
I’ve written about polio before, but because of Gary’s call and the current dilemma we’re facing, it seems like the proper time to review it again.
Polio was easily the most feared disease of my growing-up years.
But even earlier, in 1921 (no, I wasn’t around then), it ravaged future president Franklin D. Roosevelt and left him permanently paralyzed from the waist down.
It probably made sense to the citizenry of that era that if polio could put FDR in a wheelchair for life, it could darn sure ensnare others among Earth’s lesser humanoids. It did.
Fact is, many, many polio victims suffered paralysis. This stuff was mean and wanted to severely punish people.
Importantly, the good news is that a real hero emerged in the 1950s named Jonas Salk. Dr. Salk is credited with developing one of the first vaccines that would smack polio squarely in its ugly kisser.
Hopefully there is another Jonas Salk out there – I’m betting there is – who will produce the drug that will defeat coronavirus by at least 10 touchdowns.
Now, Gary knew about polio first-hand, because his wife Pat’s sister, Ann Lindsey, was a victim of the disease. Ann was one of several in the Sweeny-Old Ocean area to contract the polio bug back in the ‘50s.
Though it obviously had a profound effect on her life, Ann lived into her 80s and was self-sufficient enough to work at both then-Hermann Hospital and St. Luke’s.
A few years earlier, in 1950, members of my sixth-grade class got way too close for comfort when Janice Barber, a classmate, became a polio victim. She spent six weeks in an iron lung at Houston’s then-famed Hedgecroft Hospital.
Then she died.
We little elementary whippersnappers didn’t like what happened to Janice one bit. A classmate dying? It was surreal.
COLUMN PAUSE: Unbelievably, the year before our fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Howell, died during the school year (not of polio). This occurred in my first year in Sweeny schools. What had I gotten myself into?
It’s eerie looking back at Janice’s death. On her last day among us, we were taking a class group photo. It wasn’t entirely pleasant.
Because polio had started to invade her body, she was somewhat irritable that day. When the picture was taken and appeared in the annual (you “moderns” call it a yearbook), she was at the top left staring at the ground, a forlorn look on her face. The rest of us looked like, well, happy-go-lucky sixth-graders.
After that, we never saw Janice again.
Believe it or not, I still have that annual and looked at the picture while composing this piece. Sad.
A year-plus before Janice’s death, just prior to my family moving to Old Ocean, home of the Philips 66 Gasoline Factory, a child’s birthday party there led to several cases and one death.
So polio was everywhere. In nasty, nasty 1952, for example, there were 57,628 cases nationwide, causing 3,145 deaths, 1,873 of which were kids.
Trust me when I tell you that everyone in America had the same frightening feeling we are experiencing now. And early on, there was no easy cure.
Admittedly, the polio numbers weren’t nearly as high as they are for coronavirus. Nonetheless, the fear of becoming a victim back then was absolutely terrifying.
I know. I was there.
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
