Doesn’t everyone have a box, a jar, a can of buttons? I remember my grandmother’s jar of buttons that I use now as a doorstop, propped against my bedroom door. When I was a little girl, Big Mama had a large pickle jar beside her sewing machine. It was packed full of every kind of button imaginable. Many were clipped from clothes just before they became rags. Others were unneeded extras from a sewing project.
When I visited her she would send me to get the jar. “Let’s spread them out on the carpet,” she’d suggest, to keep me entertained.
“Which one do you like best, Big Mama?”
“That big blue one is beautiful,” she’d say. “Now you pick your favorite.”
“I love this big, fancy one with rhinestones. It looks like something a movie star would wear,” I answered.
Big Mama pointed out features of many that I thought too plain, but even a wooden button seemed to please her. “They wouldn’t be nearly as interesting if all of them were the same , would they? The buttons are like people and the jar is like the world. We all have a purpose just like these buttons. Lucky for all of us we’re not all alike.”
Her words were with me for a long time before I understood what she was trying to teach me. Some people will be strong , when strength is called for. Some will add sparkle to a dull day. Still others while seeming quite ordinary, will become treasured old friends.
Big Mama helped me to avoid prejudices, to accept the differences in people and realize these differences represent a gift and be thankful for it. She loved all people. This world has gone through vast changes since my grandmother left it. But the message she impressed on me is still the same. Every button was valuable to her as every person was important to her. I believe she knows her jar of buttons is safe with me and that I am passing on the meaning of a jar of buttons.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
