During this health crisis, when children are not in day care or school, caregivers are having to take care of many responsibilities including working at home or in some cases having to setup new arrangements for child care. It is often hard to stay focused, but young children must be watched at all times – especially around vehicles. Here are some safety tips form Safe Kids and Kids and Cars to help keep children safe in and around cars including the dangers of heatstroke. The first heatstroke fatality in the nation this year happened recently in Texas where a 4 year old from Tomball accidentally locked himself in a car. It is so important to keep cars locked at all times when children are around and always know where children are.”
Monica Reed
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
Chambers County
