Sjolander; most people in Baytown are familiar enough with the name of the road, but do not know much about the person it is named for, so for the next few weeks we’ll look into the life of this most interesting man. First things must go first, so before we begin; it is pronounced “Show-lander”.
Jonas Petter Sjölander was born in the town of Hudiksvall, Sweden on the Baltic seashore in March 25th 1851. His father Olof Sjölander was the son of a village smith and his mother Margreta Larson was the daughter of a tailor. The couple had grown up in the country but when they moved to Hudiksvall they became members of a new religious sect which, like John Wesley and the Methodists, was influenced by the Moravian movement. After the birth of Jonas Petter they wanted him baptized according to an old book no longer used by the Swedish church. The Swedish church refused the request so they had the boy baptized by a fisherman friend of his parents and for the next two years the parents and the fisherman were involved in court battles with the church. They were fined fifty Dalar in silver for mocking the sacrament and were threatened with prison. King Oscar I upheld the verdict but eventually pardoned the parents. A brother, Erik Olof who was born December 17, 1853 and the brothers would be lifelong friends and companions. Olof owned a small sailing vessel, but the boat was wrecked in a storm and he drowned when Jonas Petter was just five years old. One month later another brother, Nicholas August was born, but he tragically died at the age of 3. Jonas was denied admission to state schools because of his father’s beliefs so he and his younger brother Erik Olaf were home-schooled by his mother, Margreta. She was an educated woman and conducted the classes in Swedish, German, and English on alternating days. By the time he was eleven, Jonas was reading poetry and when he was fourteen wrote his first poem, “Vinter Kvällen” which soon became a Swedish folk song.
He had used his English fluency to land a job with an English lumber importer named Herbert in his home town. When he was ready for high school the government stance had softened somewhat and he would be accepted but only if he took Latin and became a priest to atone for his father’s sins. But he couldn’t get over the way his family had been treated and his answer was a political satire on those local officials. He was subsequently forced to leave Sweden so he was invited to move to England to live with the Herbert family and there he developed a close friendship with the man’s son Authur. When the young son was preparing to attend Trinity College, he refused to go without “Pete” for a companion. So although he did not officially enroll or graduate, Sjolander attended classes and had access to the library there, acquiring as much knowledge as anyone granted a degree. His favorite poet was Robert Burns and while visiting his grave in Scotland he met Charles Peterson who owned a popular magazine in Philadelphia. Peterson offered him a job if he should move to the United States but at the time that was not in his plans. It was here that he wrote his first poem in English, “At the Grave of Burns” which was published in an Edinburgh newspaper in 1870.
His life in England ended when Authur was killed so John Peter joined the English merchant trade as an Apprentice Seaman. He was promoted to Common Seaman, then to Mate and later got Master’s Papers from the English Board of Trade. His ship was seized by the Prussians during the Franco-Prussian War in 1870 and he was imprisoned for a short time and was released with orders to return to Sweden. He had already left his home country once and had no intention of returning, so finding an English ship in the harbor he sailed back to England. He joined his brother Erik on the crew of a Norwegian bark loaded with railroad iron bound for Galveston. The ship was captained by a family friend but before they sailed the captain was replaced and the new captain turned out to be a tyrannical master. By the time they reached Galveston the crew was near mutiny and while the cargo was being offloaded the brothers, another Swede, Carl Frederick Jennische, and several other men jumped ship. They got a job hauling sacks of coffee to the second floor of the Kauffman & Runge building (which is still standing) for a dollar an hour when they found work at a brickyard on Cedar Bayou. Their plan was to just stay until after the bark sailed for Liverpool, but that took quite a bit longer than they expected. During this time John was becoming ever more entranced with Cedar Bayou. In 1873 Erik returned to Sweden but John Peter remained at Cedar Bayou, working at brick yards in the summer and as a wharf hand in Galveston and on boats plying the waters of Galveston Bay during the winter. During this time He also captained the Albert which was a lightering boat, designed to transfer bricks and other cargo from the mainland to steamboats in San Jacinto Bay before the channel was cut through the sand bar to Cedar Bayou.
In 1876, he decided he wanted to see the Philadelphia Centennial. He remembered the offer Charles Peterson had made at the grave of Robert Burns so many years before, so he left his brother at Cedar Bayou to join the editorial staff of Peterson’s Magazine, a popular publication of the day. He was happy in the job until winter arrived and the combination of the weather and his longing for Cedar Bayou brought him back to Texas. In a 1934 interview, Sjolander said that he was entranced by the bayou; “Trees almost meeting over the water; vines and flowers everywhere,” and he made up his mind to stay.
Next week; the Cedar Bayou Years
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
