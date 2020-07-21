The best way to change Lee High School’s name is to change it to Lee High School. Instead of glorifying a Confederate figure, choose another notable person whose last name is Lee.
This great idea (which I found out I can’t take credit for), has already been successfully implemented in other school districts facing the same issue. It was the preferred choice since it saved some districts over a million dollars in name change replacement costs.
