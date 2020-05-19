Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of May 11 to May 18 as determined by the number of page views:
1. GCM lands coach from UH (Thursday)
2. Kroger display honors USS Texas (Thursday)
3. ExxonMobil fight with govt. goes to judge (Tuesday)
4. City asks residents from some give and take (Tuesday)
5. Most corrupt president (Thursday)
6. New evidence emerges year after deadly police shooting (Thursday)
7. More businesses opting for reopening (Tuesday)
8. LyondellBasell donates PPE to Baytown hospital (Sunday)
9. Council approves dollar store restrictions (Sunday)
10. Baytown couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary (Sunday)
The three most-read articles for the year, based on views, are, “Harris Co. Public Health: 23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Baytown firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18). — Michael Pineda
