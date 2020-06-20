I’m not a psychiatrist and I don’t play one on Netflix, whatever Netflix is.
But now that life is getting back to semi-normal (check out the Garth Road International Speedway), you should know that a suggestion I’ve made multiple times since returning to The Baytown Sun 20 years ago as a leading columnist has paid off bigtime during this fight against coronavirus. At least for my immediate family, which is made up of Wife Margie and myself personally.
My brilliant suggestion: “Buy Bulk!” Remember?
And while much of the world is/was searching for toilet paper, wait until you hear what we’ve done over recent years. You’ll be jealous.
Since you may not recall those Buy Bulk columns (how you could possibly forget is beyond me), for your future use and peace of mind, here’s a review of what I’ve been preaching for years. Please listen.
Datewise, I can’t recall when I first became a major Buy Bulk Shopper. I can tell you it was long ago. (1913, maybe?)
What started it was, I was shopping and saw a man walk into a local store’s drug department and buy a SINGLE tube of toothpaste. Nothing else.
I thought to myself: “Self, why just one tube? Doesn’t he know that if he shares it with his wife, assuming she brushes her teeth, that tube won’t last a month?”
My scientific conclusion was: This would necessitate the man – or his wife if she’d use approximately a half-bottle of Listerine – returning to the store in short order and buying, yes, ANOTHER TUBE OF TOOTHPASTE.
Not smart.
Then it dawned on me. I’d been doing the same dumb thing.
The man’s actions that day changed my life forever when it comes to shopping.
Since then, I buy many items in bulk. Lesson learned.
Among the many products I procure in bulk are potato chips, Fritos, deodorant, Glaceau Mineral Water, Ensure Plus, hand soap, soda pop, light bulbs, Cappuccino, cologne, bubble bath, band-aids, Ibuprofen, Hostess Snoballs, weenies, and, of course, toothpaste.
(NON-EDITOR’S NOTE: I recently purchased eight packages of plastic toothpicks. I didn’t notice until later, but each package contains 120 toothpicks. That means I bought 960. That should last a while. You think?)
On many of the items I buy, I write the “date of purchase” on them with a black marking pen. I do this because I’m curious how long certain products last. Clever, right?
Try the aforementioned tips. BUY BULK. You’ll thank me later.
Now, about that toilet paper.
As this column is being composed, we have on hand 168 ROLLS for our immediate use. How come?
One day we were returning from a visit to either a proctologist or the Houston Ballet, I can’t remember which, when we pulled into a Sam’s Club. I bought a big box of tissue that contained 45 rolls.
After arriving home, I discovered each roll was “individually wrapped.” That ain’t what I wanted.
But it gave me an idea.
In a brilliant move, I decided I’d begin stockpiling toilet paper and leave it to my kids, Robin Richards and Scott Finley, in my Last Will and First Testament. Pretty neat, huh?
So, by closely counting our money, we’ve now bought and paid for two other large boxes, one in 2013 and the other in 2014, plus a regular 36-count roll, also purchased in 2013. How ‘bout them apples?
Thusly, because of my sharp mind, we’ve stored up a Surprise Reward for our children. I hope they’ll appreciate it.
I do worry about one or both feeling cheated and taking the “Tissue Issue” to court.
ROBIN: Your honor, Scott got 95 rolls while I only got 73.
SCOTT: That’s what you get for moving to Magnolia, or whatever it’s called.
JUDGE: I rule in favor of Scott. That’s what you get, ma’am, for moving to Magnolia, or whatever it’s call.
ROBIN: But your honor …
JUDGE: Case dismissed!
ROBIN: But …
JUDGE: Lock her up!
That would be my luck.
Meanwhile, we’ll continue to Buy Bulk.
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
