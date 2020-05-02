Last week, readers were asked “If restrictions on public activity were lifted, how likely would you be to go out to public places such as restaurants, theaters, churches and sporting events?”
Likely: 36.6%
Unlikely: 63.4%
This week’s question: “For parents and guardians of children attending school through distance learning, how would you rate the experience?”
