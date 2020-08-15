We’ve all heard the old saying- We have met the enemy, and it is us. Having heard it, though, I suspect we don’t pay enough attention. In many ways we are our own worst enemy, especially perhaps in how we define others as the enemy or even worse let others define enemies for us.
In that regard we have a host of people who make a living doing just that- telling us who our enemies are and what we must do to defeat them. High on the list are the politicians, closely followed by religious leaders. The truly sad part is that the enemies thus identified are almost invariable other American citizens- our neighbors of another faith or ethnicity, the police, voters of another opinion, the non-conformists and dissidents of every kind, nameless conspirators here, there, and everywhere. By all accounts half the country views the other half as enemies to be silenced and if necessary destroyed. It’s all a great scenario for national suicide.
