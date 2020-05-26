Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of May 18 to May 25 as determined by the number of page views:
1. GCM board hires new volleyball coach (Thursday)
2. Security guard shot at truck stop (Saturday)
3. Fire marshals catch alleged arsonist in act (Tuesday)
4. Special gift for special students (Thursday)
5. Showbiz brings big screen back (Tuesday)
6. TX Supreme Court rules in favor of family (Saturday)
7. Channelview murder suspect arrested in Minnesota (Saturday)
8. HCSO arrests suspects in murder of Channelview woman (Tuesday)
9. GC graduations kick off tonight (Thursday)
10. Harris County judge extends stay home order (Saturday)
The three most-read articles for 2020, based on views, are “23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18).
— Michael Pineda
