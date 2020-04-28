I wish to thank Raymond Martin for his letter April 23 attesting to the fact that voting by mail is safe, reliable and fraud free. In 2018, 8.2% of all mail in/absentee ballots in the U.S. were disallowed either for duplication, fraudulent, late or unverifiable reasons. The key word here is “disallowed.” The 8.2% were not allowed in the election to swing it one way or the other. After the election in 2016 President Donald Trump’s “Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity” found zero evidence of voter fraud. Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who are both Republicans and led the commission, seem to agree with the Democrats about voter fraud. Five states currently conduct all elections entirely by mail. Every state has some form of voting by mail. President Trump votes by mail because he can. The U.S. Military votes by mail. I don’t care if it is just like going to the grocery store, it’s an unnecessary risk that older citizens with underlying conditions don’t need to take. Some older citizens have some underlying conditions.
Who wants to vote and bring the virus home to their children? Statistics show that there is only 0.000009% criminal voter fraud in the United States. I think that Raymond Martin would agree that is not enough to swing an election one way or the other.
Troy Whiteneck
Baytown (Chambers County)
