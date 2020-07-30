Let it be known that people who grew up in Baytown have a long family and community connection to Robert E. Lee High School. For many years, it was the only high school. My family sent four daughters to Lee from 1954-1971. I grew up going to every home game and many away games. My sisters and I marched in the Famous Robert E. Lee Band. The whole community turned up for these games. I was there during integration and each person from Baytown was proud to be a part of this high school. My mother worked at Lee High School for 38 years, and she was very proud of that fact. My father and mother continued to go to every game even after their daughters moved on. Renaming this school is a step toward erasing the life blood of this community.
I’ve taught in this district (retiring recently) for 20 of my 33 years, and I never heard one of my students who went to Lee ever say they didn’t like the name or wanted to change it. Believe me, junior high students would have told me. As high school students returning to visit me at the junior high, they were proud of their school, it’s name, and it’s traditions. Many of them had the same experiences as I had-family tradition.
