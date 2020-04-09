“The medical professionals at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital have had multiple organizations and businesses provide meals, snacks and support to us and we just wanted to send a special thanks to the Baytown community.
“It really does touch our heart, it really does help us to know that maybe while we’re there clocking in, there are people out there thinking about us.
“The community deserves a big thank you.”
Submitted by a nurse on behalf of
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
