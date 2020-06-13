Last week, readers were asked “How do you feel about going out as coronavirus shutdowns ease?”
I feel safe going out: 17.7%
I take precautions: 45.6%
Not comfortable going out: 15.4%
Whole thing overblown: 21.3%
This week’s question: Named for a Confederate general, should Robert E. Lee High School and Lee College be renamed? Respond at www.baytownsun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.