The mission of United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County is to unite people, resources and organizations to improve lives. This mission becomes even more prominent during these difficult times as we are faced with COVID-19 challenges.
People are out of work or losing wages and tips due to business closures and older people are without some community resources they rely on.
As people struggle under the impact of the coronavirus, United Way created an emergency economic relief fund to give money to organizations that help individuals and families.
United Way is our community’s hub of charitable networking and has the ability to get important resources quickly and efficiently to the most vulnerable.
The world today is shadowed by anxiety as unemployment, financial instability, and an increased need for food becomes the norm.
We have an opportunity to pull together as humans and put one another first. Donating to United Way is one step down that path.
So please donate to United Way if you can. If everyone gives a little, we’ll all get a lot from this noble organization and its many good causes.
Donations can be made online at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/covid-19-emergency-fund or send a check to UWGBACC, 5309 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX 77520, or call 281-424-5922 for assistance in making your gift.
