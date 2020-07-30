I am a retired Robert E. Lee High School teacher. I was a member of the Lee faculty for 30 years and proud to call myself a Lee Gander. This will always be true no matter what decision is made about the name of the school.
But for the 2020-2021 school year, we need to get our priorities in order. If the decision is made to change the name of the school, expense it in the 2021-2022 budget, not this year’s budget. The money that would be used for changing the school name this year needs to be dedicated to putting food in the stomachs of children on the free-meals program and tablets and high-speed internet in the hands of those who cannot afford it so they do not fall further behind in their education. This school year is going to be hard enough without using money for non-educational purposes that should be used for educating our students.
