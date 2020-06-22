Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced her mask order last Friday effective June 22 through June 30. There was immediate backlash from some members of the public as could be expected. I will obey the order and I’d like to explain why.
I am a Christian and odds are you are, too. If so, you probably remember the following passage of scripture from Matthew 22:35-40.
“And one of them, a lawyer, asked him a question to test him. “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?” And he said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets.”
I wear a mask when I go out because of that second commandment: love your neighbor as you love yourself. Yes, I do love myself. I try to protect myself from being infected with Covid-19. I’ll be seventy-nine years old next month and I’d like to see eighty. I will also try to show love to my neighbor by protecting them as best as I can. I don’t have any symptoms of the disease, but I might be asymptomatic. I could infect you if I get too close to you and don’t wear a mask. Same goes for you. You don’t want me infecting you, same goes for me. Another biblical admonition is “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
I have heard some people say, “If it’s my time to go, then that’s God’s will and I’m okay with that.” I believe that Jesus died for me, but he wants me to LIVE for him. God doesn’t cause bad things to happen to me. He only wants good for me. Sure, I will die someday, but health and happiness are rightfully mine if I do the right things until that day.
Wearing a mask should not be a political thing or a sign of weakness. I know that some folks think having to wear a mask is an infringement on their rights. We do a lot of things without argument that might be considered an infringement on our rights or freedom—like, having to wear a seatbelt, or paying taxes, or stopping for red lights at intersections, or turning off our cell phones at certain times. All of those restrictions are grounded in common sense and concern for the rights and safety of other people; yeah, even paying taxes when you think about it.
“No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.” Of course, it’s an inconvenience, but it’s really nothing more than doing the right thing for your fellow man.
So, wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing. Do it for all of us old folks. End of sermon. Amen.
Robert A. Francis
Baytown
