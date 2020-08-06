It has come to my attention that there are people that want to change the name. I very much disagree. I graduated in 1963 and was so proud to be a Robert E. Lee Gander. You really can’t say I don’t understand about slavery - yes I am white but my grandmother’s grandmother was kidnapped from a girls school in Ireland and sold - I repeat sold on the slave block in New York City along with several other young ladies and a couple of nuns. I will say that it was over 100 years ago and it doesn’t mean a thing to me - I wasn’t born then but I’m a relative of a slave.
Robert E. Lee fought for the South - not for slavery but for states rights. Some people need to read the history. Abraham Lincoln was blamed. It’s not fair to try to take away history. Slavery has been since the beginning of time. Rome and other places had slaves. It was the black tribes in Africa that captured and sold their own people. Lee didn’t have a thing to do with it. The school has been there going by the name Robert E. Lee for a lot of years and there should not be a reason for anyone to change it. People should let the past be the past and look to the future.
