The kerfuffle over mail-in balloting in the May 2 Chambers County elections is not really about Barbers Hill ISD or the city of Mont Belvieu. It is all about the November presidential election.
For the first time in decades, Texas has a competitive presidential race. Several polls from a variety of reputable news outlets reveal that President Trump leads former Vice President Biden by 2-3% in the Lone Star state.
The margin of error for these polls is +/- 3%, which puts the race at a dead heat. When races are that close, a slight boost in turnout by either party could tip the election in either direction.
Rep. Cain and Rep. Middleton don’t particularly care about a school board or city council race in Chambers County, but they are quaking in their boots about the sharp increase in mail-in votes.
Texas has some of the strictest rules in the nation for absentee balloting. Codgers over 65 can do it pretty easily. If you are under 65, you can only request a mail-in ballot if you have a disability or illness that prevents you from voting in person.
Chambers County has interpreted the absentee law very loosely, arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic qualifies as an illness or disability. Even if you are not showing symptoms, you could very well be carrying the virus, or if you vote in person, you risk exposing yourself to infected people.
This loose interpretation is an opportunity for Democrats.
Democrats have never been a well-organized party, and they often have trouble getting their partisans to vote in the absence of a charismatic candidate.
The Texas GOP is a well-oiled machine, and its partisans are more dutiful and motivated. The size of their party base is a bit smaller than the Democrats, but they do a better job marshaling the troops on election day.
That is why the GOP is so spooked about what is happening in Chambers County.
If under 65 voters can easily acquire absentee ballots on May 2, count on Texas Democrats to pounce on the opportunity to massively expand voting by mail in the fall. They know full well that a boost in turnout will only help Biden.
Also, voters under age 65 are more likely to vote Democratic, while older voters are more likely to stick with the President.
Cain and Middleton, along with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, are trying to head off the Democratic gambit by peddling groundless rhetoric about voter fraud and election integrity.
Texas has 16 million registered voters, and I can count on one hand the number of people convicted of illegal voting over the last few years. Voter fraud is hardly a contagion, and it certainly isn’t widespread enough to sway the outcome of a statewide election.
I don’t understand why the GOP is so worried about higher turnout. True, Beto O’Rourke almost beat Ted Cruz in a high turnout election in 2018, but Governor Abbott easily won re-election in the same year.
If you have the right candidate and the right message, there is no need to restrict absentee voting.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
