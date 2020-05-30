The 2020 Hurricane Season begins June 1 and forecasters are predicting an above normal storm season. We urge readers to take time to prepare their families and homes for severe weather and related impacts. Preparedness is the key to protecting life and property.
As a storm approaches, it is often too late to get ready. Now is the time to prepare. Here’s a helpful checklist:
• Complete a family communication plan. Plan how you will assemble your family and loved ones, and anticipate where you will go for different situations. Get together with your family and agree on the ways to contact one another in an emergency, identify meeting locations, and make a Family Emergency Communication Plan.
• Purchase flood insurance. All readers need to become informed about their flood risk and have flood insurance no matter where they reside. Flood insurance accelerates the rebuilding and replacement of personal property and fosters community resiliency as a whole. For information on flood insurance, visit the National Flood Insurance Program website or call 1-888-379-9531.
• Sign up for FWS alerts. The Flood Warning System offers an alert feature that allows residents to subscribe to and receive email/text alerts that report near real-time rainfall and water levels. Residents are able to customize alerts and notifications for bayous and tributaries in their particular areas of interest. Sign up for the Alert Notification System at fwsalerts.org.
• Know if your home is at risk of flooding. You can view a Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM or floodplain map) at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Map Service Center.
