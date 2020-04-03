Let’s fly away! Isn’t that what we all want to do right now? We have all had enough of “that which shall not be named,” haven’t we? (As Harry Potter fans know, that is something too vile and evil to even be called by name.) None of us enjoy having our wings clipped.
I have been lucky to be able to travel a lot on this big blue ball we call Earth. I used to be enamored of faraway places, and they still hold an allure for me, but not enough to endure the long plane rides that are necessary to get there. But I won’t say never.
Through the years, I have gotten to fly away many times. Twice, we visited close friends in the military in Germany. With them we saw all three of King Ludwig’s lavish castles in Bavaria and went to East Berlin when the wall still split the city in half.
Once, my husband and I took a whirlwind tour of a bunch of countries in Europe. I felt like a ping pong ball! Several times, I accompanied the high school travel club over there where the kids learned about history, and not to leave their backpacks on the bus (some were stolen.) On one, my granddaughter and I ate pastries in a tiny street side café in Paris and shopped at Harrod’s in London.
Another time with the high school club, we travelled to Australia and New Zealand. We watched Shakespeare in the Sydney Opera House and in Auckland brushed ash off our clothes from a volcanic eruption 100 miles away.
I travelled to Africa with the Houston Zoo to the game parks in Tanzania. How thrilling to see the wild animals in their natural habitats, take a hot air balloon ride over the Serengeti, and stop for lions crossing the road.
Then there was a business trip with a cousin to Taiwan and South Korea, another cousin’s wedding to attend in Belgium, and a church trip to the holy sites where Jesus walked in Israel. Our world is a wondrous place to see.
Closer to home, I was fortunate to go on a lot of my husband’s business trips. Most were to big cities: I wandered through Alcatraz in San Francisco; was delighted in the museums of New York City; braved the teeming freeways of Los Angeles; saw a fantastical lightning storm over the desert of Phoenix, felt the ghosts of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania; played like a child at Disneyworld in Orlando; drove in snow in Baltimore; and loved the art in Chicago.
On a visit to a niece in Canada, we watched the salmon spawn upstream and enjoyed the friendly people in Vancouver. A cruise to Alaska was primo-whales, and glaciers, and mountains, oh my!
Travel makes you realize how broad is the brush God used to paint our world. All the diverse people, oceans, mountains, valleys, and animals co-exist on this planet. We realize we are only a small part of His marvelous creation, although no less important than any of the rest of it. We each have our place in the scheme of things and it all fits together like a wonderful mosaic.
So, whenever “that which shall not be named,” is over and planes are flying and cars rolling again, then get out and see what God has created. You will never look at things in quite the same way again.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
