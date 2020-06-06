Talk about downhearted.
Plans were under consideration for a major celebration honoring the Gathering Of Old Toots (GOOTs). GOOTs, of course, is the much-beloved, envied, illustrious, and severely underdressed men’s eating fraternity formed in the Year 2000 by Gary Herrington, the former ultra-talented, respected, Hall of Honor, and drop-dead gorgeous Robert E. Lee baseball coach.
Gary’s plan came to fruition in June 2000, and after putting our collective minds together, and using our fingers and toes, we figured out this would be our 20TH ANNIVERSARY.
Wow!
Oh what a celebration we’d have there at Luby’s, our one and only gathering place all these years.
Through his connection as a former principal and Goose Creek CISD school board member, Jepp Busch would arrange for the combined bands from Robert E. Lee, Ross S. Sterling, and Goose Creek Memorial to greet GOOTers in the Luby’s parking lot, weather permitting. If it rained, the bands would move inside.
Featured speaker would be Superintendent Randal (Randy) O’Brien, but only with the stipulation that I personally refer to him as Dr. O’Brien. He would be introduced by Susan Passmore, the school district’s director of communications.
(NON-EDITOR’S NOTE: We were kinda hoping Dr. O’Brien would pay for lunch, as he has a few times before.)
In addition to Susan, Dr. O’Brien would be allowed to bring Athletic Director Bernie Mulvaney and his associate, Lee Martinez, since they show up to join us occasionally.
Also, we would invite retired Old River Baptist Church pastor Danny Biddy to say grace.
City Councilman Bob Hoskins would read a proclamation written by Mayor Brandon Capetillo.
The Baytown Sun would send award-winning reporter Matt Hollis to cover this prestigious event. (Hopefully for the front page.)
Gary would be invited to appear on NBC’s Tonight Show, which most of us wouldn’t see because it comes on at 10:30 when most GOOTheads are already asleep.
Vice President Mike Pence would send regrets he couldn’t be with us. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would want to come but we probably couldn’t fit her in.
Finally, we’d EACH agree to leave a $20 tip in honor of our anniversary, which would get a loud “second-the-motion” from Luby’s waitstaffer Diana Morfin.
But then coronavirus took over our lives. Phooey on youeee.
Thusly, I guess I’ll just give a well-written review of this prominent brotherhood.
Besides Gary, Jepp and myself personally, our membership consists of George Crow (a charter member), Leo Hechler, Woody Walker, Don Price, Ed Denny, and Carl Theiss.
Former coach and school administrator Don Treuhardt is also a member in good standing, but because of health issues, he’s been unable to attend. But make no mistake, Don is ONE OF US.
For the record, our last official meeting took place on March 10, but because of conflicts, I was joined only by Woody and Leo. Little did we know.
It pains me to report that, during Year 20, we lost another longtime member to heaven, and this one was up-close-and-personal since it was my brother, Michael E. That was tough.
Along our merry way we’ve lost four others to that Big Luby’s In The Sky. It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years since our first member was called home, that being Joe Frank Robins, who passed in 2007. Man, time flies when you’re having fun.
We’ve also lost Pete Sultis (2012), Gene Smith (2016), and Henry Adair (2017). It hasn’t been the same without them.
So what do we discuss each Tuesday? Since membership is made up of former coaches, school administrators, and highly successful newspapermen, we talk about, oh, football, poetry, personal hygiene, football, radiation vs. chemo, Shakespearean literature, fireflies, benthic ecology, opera, football, etc.
Anything intellectual.
I’m not alone in proclaiming that I’m sorry we couldn’t celebrate in a big way. Maybe we can do all the things we had imagined on our 25th, or 30th, or 40th anniversary.
All we want now is to get started up again … soon. But that will be Overlord Herrington’s call. We always listen to Gary. Really.
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
