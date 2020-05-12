As usual, our “Bonnie & Clyde” writer is wrong. Imagine a sitting president with two weeks to go in his second term meets with his team and the vice president to plot to get rid of the new incoming president’s national security adviser. They had to because the new NSA was about to see all of Obama’s people plotting to over throw a duly elected president, that and the fact Obama hated Gen. Flynn because he challenged Obama’s characterization of Al-Qaeda and ISIS in 2014. They plotted to go to Trump to inform him that there was a dossier floating around about having women urinating on a bed Obama and the first lady slept in while on a visit to Russia. Once they informed Trump, Comey told Clapper “Mission Accomplished” and they leaked it to the press to get the process moving to discredit Trump and his administration.
All of Obama’s people ran to the press and told them they had evidence of Trump’s colluding with Russia to beat Hillary in the presidential election. When all of Obama’s people were called to testify in front of the many congressional committees everyone of them under oath said they never saw any evidence of Trump colluding with Russia down to and including Ben Roades, Susan Rice and Clapper. Everyone of them knew including Adam Schiff that there was no Russian collusion but yet they continued on the plan laid out by the FBI (insurance policy) and the National Security Council.
Please don’t take my word for it, go read all the transcripts being released. They planned to trap Gen. Flynn and when they threatened to go after Flynn’s son he agreed to please guilty. Entrapment is against the law and that is why the DOJ is throwing it out.
Mueller knew the Russian collusion was a hoax before he started and that all the FISA warrants on Carter Page were fraudulent as confirmed by the Horowitz report. Horowitz had no grand jury power but Durham certainly has and I would imagine they are some nervous people about now.
So Mr. Bonnie & Clyde writer, the most corrupt President in the history of America from George Washington to Donald J. Trump would be Barrack Hussein Obama without a doubt.
Raymond Martin
Mont Belvieu
