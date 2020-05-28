A few years ago in this column, I revealed an awful ailment that’s bothered me a long time.
Prosopagnosia.
To date, no one has asked me whether my prosopagnosia has gotten any better. That’s OK; it doesn’t hurt my feelings that no one wants to know the prognosis of my prosopagnosia.
For one thing, compared to catastrophes such as the coronavirus pandemic, prosopagnosia doesn’t matter. The condition is fairly interesting but it doesn’t rate regular updates from medical experts and the media.
Another thing, it’s difficult to pronounce. Much more of a mouth-full is hydroxychloroquine, but I have a tough time with both. Accenting multiple syllables in all the wrong places, I guess I need a speech therapist.
Doctors and nurses – God bless them – do not suffer gladly my persecution of the medical language. However, since there is no cure for prosopagnosia, I rarely talk to them about the problem. If I talked a lot about it, most likely I would opt for two words that define prosopagnosia -- face blindness.
After moving from Baytown, I hoped no one in the Texas Hill Country would learn about my problem. I didn’t want anyone to know that I frequently failed to recognize friends and neighbors, shopkeepers, doctors, nurses, receptionists … and so on.
I got busted one day when a lady, whom I thought I’d never seen before, rang our door bell. “May I help you?” I asked the stranger.
She laughed, thinking I was kidding, but her smile turned to a frown when she realized I really didn’t know her. I saw her often at church. Not long after we moved to Fredericksburg, she invited me and my husband to a luncheon. Also, she gave us a painting — a scene of Hill Country bluebonnets. Always, she’d been kind to us, and there I was, standing in the doorway, wondering who she was.
When she introduced herself, I apologized profusely. The kind friend said not to worry. She understood. She had been to the beauty shop and had her hair done differently. That’s why I didn’t recognize her. While she continued trying to find excuses for me, I opened the door. “Come on in,” I said. “Good to see you!”
That’s the last time I saw her.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
