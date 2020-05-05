The city of Goose Creek was incorporated February 17, 1919. In early November residents in the northern part of Middle Town on the southern border of Goose Creek petitioned the city requesting to be annexed so on December 5, Goose Creek passed an ordinance annexing all the land between Middle Town and Goose Creek. However, just before that vote a group of Middle Town landowners led by Fred Pelly had filed a petition with Harris County to hold an election to incorporate the City of Pelly. This included the land which had just been annexed by Goose Creek. The election was held at Fred Pelly’s store on December 6, 1919. It passed by a vote of fifty-two for and one against and the city of Pelly was incorporated on December 29, 1919. At the time of its incorporation, Pelly had a total population of about 7,500 but since only property tax payers were eligible to vote in the 1920 election, only 125 people cast ballots. Fred was elected as mayor the following month.
The incorporation of Pelly created a great deal of confusion and hard feelings. The residents in the disputed area didn’t know to whom their taxes were due. The 1920 census named Pelly as “Not Incorporated New Town” and the new town of Goose Creek simply as “New Town”. Old Goose Creek was still called Goose Creek on the same census. A new Post Office was opened in Pelly in October, 1920 with the address listed as “Pelly, Goose Creek”, and deed records and plats in the disputed territory filed during this time were shown to be either in Center Town or Goose Creek. If this is confusing to you it was doubly so for them. The incorporation of Pelly forestalled the annexation by Goose Creek until May 14, 1923 when the Goose Creek City Council declared the annexation to be “rescinded, set aside, and be declared null and void.”
In August 1927 voters in Goose Creek ISD approved a bond election to build a new high school across the road from the Wiggins family cemetery, now known as Hill of Rest. The following March Pelly annexed the land where cemetery was located and the new high school was being built. When incorporated, the Pelly city limits did not include land owned by the Producers Oil Company so in 1928 Pelly annexed this tract too, as the city council minutes put it, “in order to straighten and shorten the outside limits of said city”. There were no annexations during the depression and war years but in December 1945 Pelly voters approved a home-rule charter. This designation gave the city autonomy from state oversight and allowed annexation of unincorporated territory without voter approval. Pelly immediately annexed Water District No. 7 of the “contiguous and unincorporated” territory of Baytown. This move was extremely unpopular among Baytown residents. In a formal statement Eddie Cleveland, the mayor of Pelly, attributed the action as “fear of Goose Creek” because a recent annexation by that city created a feeling that Pelly would be encircled. C. Q. Alexander, the mayor of Goose Creek, appeared at a Pelly City Council meeting and asked that the city of Pelly withdraw its city limits from Goose Creek stream so the city of Goose Creek could annex that territory. Goose Creek had also filed a lawsuit claiming that Pelly’s charter at the time did not permit the 1928 annexation of the Hill of Rest Cemetery and Lee High School and proceeded to annex that land. The case would be settled the following year when the Court of Civil Appeals in Galveston ruled in Pelly’s favor. Pelly followed the annexation of Baytown by annexing the areas of Lee Heights, Gulf Hill, and all the land between the city and the newly completed Texas Highway 146. Meanwhile, the Baytown Water District’s board filed suit and a year-long court fight followed over whether a city could annex a water district since the problem had no precedent. The court finally ruled against Baytown and in October 1946 it was absorbed into Pelly. Another annexation by Pelly in November of that year boosted the city’s population even more.
After unsuccessful attempts in 1929 1931, 1939, and 1944, Goose Creek and Pelly finally consolidated by popular vote on March 7, 1947. Pelly had the greater population because of the annexations the previous year, so the city of Goose Creek was dissolved and annexed by Pelly. With Eddie Cleveland as mayor, Pelly became the second largest city in Harris County. The Goose Creek Daily Sun had a contest to guess the total combined population and Claude C. Foster won the $1000 prize with a guess of 20,983. In recognition of its demise, the doors of Goose Creek City Hall were draped with black crepe as the city council convened its last meeting to count consolidation ballots. Two months later the city of Pelly annexed three additional tracts of land.
A year after consolidation there was a vote to approve a new city charter. On January 24, 1948 the City of Pelly officially became the City of Baytown and the old Pelly City Hall became the seat of local government for a second city. Many names for the new town were proposed but the chosen name had been associated with the area since 1859 when the Baytown Post Office was established on Black Duck Bay. Even Fred Pelly didn’t want it to be named Pelly. He died on May 28, 1949, just a few months after the city which he created and which bore his name was renamed as Baytown.
See a map showing the growth of the Tri-Cities on the Sterling library website here. http://www.baytownlibrarylocal.org/piwigo/index.php?/category/21
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
