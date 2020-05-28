My chair beckons. It is always calling to me. I know once I go there for very long, I will soon be in “Do Nothing Land.” Then I sink lower and lower into the comfort and ease that blissful place offers.
In fact, I get so zoned out that sometimes I don’t even know what day it is. In my article last week, I wrote that Memorial Day was May 18, when it was actually May 25 this year. Sorry about that. Blame it on the chair.
I do everything in my recliner: eat, nap, work on the computer, watch TV, and talk on the telephone. Put me anywhere, just let my chair come with me.
I like it so well, I have two. I turned my formal dining room into a retreat with a recliner, TV, and small table. When my husband is fixated on Fox News, I can escape to this place to write, read, or watch HGTV.
Although I have another whole room to work in, it is piled high with all the photos and craft stuff that I need to do hands-on work. Its clutter does not allow me to relax or get any clear thinking done there.
Since the virus has held us close to home, my recliner is doing double duty. The danger is, that once enfolded, breaking away is difficult. A friend once said, “When you rest too much, you rust.” Just call me rusty.
The way to overcome this ennui is to not sit in that chairl unless I am committed for a long stay. Instead, I need to sit at the table, or bar, or sofa instead. Those do not smother me in that unyielding embrace.
There are things to be done that I must remain upright to do. Clothes must be washed, dishes done, beds made, food cooked; all the everyday tasks that require movement. The garden also begs for maintenance and I have to “gird up my loins” for that task.
Sometimes I just escape to my recliner and don’t do any of it. Then, once there, it is all over. The “don’t wannas” just get the best of me. I find, though, if I resist the lure of the La-Z-Boy, and keep going, I can persevere to do what needs to be done.
When I really appreciate my comfy perch is once we return from travelling. At hotels or in our camper, there are really not any comfortable places to sit-at least not any contoured to my body. Upon returning home, the first thing I do is to plop down in my recliner and let out a big sigh. Although I love to travel, as Dorothy said, “There is no place like home,” and my recliner. My bed runs a close second.
They say that it takes 90 days to get rid of a bad habit. Hmm. Maybe to help me, I can get one of those cushions that make a rude noise when you sit down. Or maybe I need a Fit Bit. Does it record all your time of inactivity? That might give me pause. Meanwhile, I think I will go sit down in my recliner and ponder it all.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
