Please – no, pretty please with sugar on top – know that I’M NOT complaining.
The entire world has been dealing with the deadly coronavirus, and millions are infected … or worse.
So, I’m NOT seeking sympathy or feeling put upon.
But here’s the deal. The other day while being self-imprisoned, our TV went out. We were television-less for 40-plus hours. No pity, please, just saying we lost our TV and there wasn’t much to do.
It brought back memories, because for a large portion of my youth, few people, including my family, had TVs. There was radio, but no TV.
So, I’d been there, done that.
Nonetheless, I thought of a brilliant remedy, if I do say so myself, to help us pass the time. I’ll get to that momentarily.
Our TV service was finally restored on Day 3. We were thankful.
But getting there wasn’t easy.
I’ll tell you flat-out I HATE talking to Automated Voice Recordings. I want to speak to a real humanoid.
But not in this day and age.
My plea for help to Xfinity went something like this (short version):
XFINITY RECORDING: I see you live in the highly religious neighborhood along St. Andrews Drive. If this is correct, say Yes.
ME: Yes.
XFINITY: How is Wife Margie doing?
ME: Fine, but can I speak to a real live person, PLEASE?
Finally, I got an appointment, but it was for two days later. I didn’t complain. Our problems were nothing compared to millions of others.
This entertainment hiccup took me back to that time when we had no TV. We did just fine then. Of course, we didn’t know the difference.
We sat around as a family unit listening to such radio shows as “Fibber McGee and Molly,” “Jack Benny,” “Your Hit Parade,” and “Gene Autry,” among others.
For some of that time, we lived in the Phillips 66 Gasoline Factory Camp – home of many Phillips employees – in a place called Old Ocean. Life was quiet.
Then, out of nowhere, Teddy Hill’s family bought the FIRST TV SET in our section of the camp. Teddy, who was a few grades behind me, lived only a short walk away. Truth is, everyone lived just a short walk away.
It turned out to be the first time we kids actually saw TV, although we weren’t exactly invited to do so.
At night – at least briefly – a bunch of us pre-teen tootheads gathered OUTSIDE of the Hill home and watched through the windows and the front screen door. Finally, the Hills “shuttered” their windows and shut their main door. Bummer.
When I was 13, we left the camp and bought a giant ranch consisting of 12 acres in nearby Sweeny. At some point after that, my parents, J.P. and Gigi, purchased our first TV.
Who needed the Hills?
The first Houston station was called KLEE, which later became today’s KPRC-TV. KHOU and KTRK followed.
The stations “signed off” for the day at midnight. So we all went to bed.
We watched shows such as “Gunsmoke,” “Perry Mason,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “I Love Lucy,” among many others. It was fun, fun.
Looking back, those were great days. Life moved at a slower pace then.
Oh, well.
Now, then, I know you’re eager to learn what we did on our recent Splendid Night Of Entertainment Without TV. OK.
On Night 2, we retreated to the Bat Cave, my Real Newsman Office, and listened to some fantastic music on our Computer Box. It was neat.
We spent two-plus hours listening to a guy named Elvis something, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, et al, and even watched some musical clips from old movies and TV shows.
By pure luck (or fate), one of the music emails we watched had just been sent to us by lifelong friend Shirley Christian. What timing!
Shirley, by the way, was my next-door-neighbor in the aforementioned long-ago Phillips camp. I guess she still likes me.
Turned out to be a fun night, so who needs TV?
Haha! Just kidding.
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.