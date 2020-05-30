Last week, readers were asked “When will you consider the coronavirus pandemic to be over?”
Deaths begin to decrease: 5.7%
Everyone returns to work: 8.5%
No new deaths: 5.2%
No new cases: 15.7%
Cases begin to decrease: 9.3%
When there is a vaccination: 42.3%
Other: 13.3%
This week’s question: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said efforts to allow mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic is a “scam by Democrats to steal the election.” He said no one under 65 should fear contracting Covid-19 from in-person voting. Do you support expanded mail-in voting during the pandemic?
Respond at www.baytownsun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.