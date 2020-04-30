No matter how large the gathering, class reunion attendees often huddle in small discussion groups or have one-on-one conversations to reminisce endlessly about the way we were.
The way we are today, however, is reason enough to postpone a class reunion or any event that draws a crowd. Surely, it’s a hindrance to obey the advice of medical experts but we have to be practical about this horribly contagious disease. To keep the disease from spreading – and it will, at the drop of a germ -- we must keep at least 6 feet away from others in a crowd, wear our face masks and wash those germs right out of our hands. If someone says we are over-reacting, good. Consider that as a compliment, because over-reacting, in this case, is taking a serious matter seriously.
Later on, let’s party, but not yet -- not until the coronavirus clouds roll by, and we can branch out, free at last.
Mulling over the recent postponement of my Robert E. Lee class of ’52 reunion, I got to wondering what it would be like if we classmates collectively lost our minds and regrouped anyway in spite of the stats on infections and deaths. Well, for one thing, that might be the last time we ever reunite. Older folks, as in our age group from mid-20th century, are most vulnerable to the disease, especially if we have other health issues. And who, in their 80s, doesn’t have one or two other health issues – or three or four?
A rather trivial problem among octogenarians – as our vision grows dim and dimmer -- is not always being able to recognize one another, masked or unmasked. Someone who appears to be a stranger could be a double-first cousin who used to live next door, and I still would have to ask, “And you are …?” When I ask that question in public gatherings, I usually take furtive glances at name tags, trying to catch the name.
One time – in the unmasked era before the coronavirus outbreak – I began a conversation at a public event with someone I thought I’d never seen before. Reporters are like that: we never meet a stranger. “You don’t know me, do you,” the unidentified man said, accusingly. “I saw you looking at my name tag.”
“Guilty as charged,” I should have admitted, but after getting busted, all I did was squint even harder at his name tag, “Of course, I remember you,” I fibbed. “Long time, no see.”
He finally introduced himself. Come to find out, he wasn’t a long-lost relative but had lived next-door to us for several years.
I should have ended this awkward conversation with: “Long time, can’t see.”
This “no see/can’t see” incident is an example of awkward moments that we like to talk and laugh about at class reunions. That’s the way we were – talking and laughing-- and the way we will be at a future reunion, date to be announced, happy to be together again. (No masks allowed but bring reading glasses.)
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.