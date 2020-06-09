Recently I heard this bit of advice -— If you want to write for money . . . write ransom notes!
If I decided to try kidnapping, my experience would probably rival Bill and Sam’s problem in my favorite O’Henry story, The Ransom of Red Chief. The nine-year-old hellion they attempt to collect ransom on is a bit difficult and after a day in his company they agreed to pay his father $250 to take him back.
Writing is just like every vocation. Anything you simply do for money is doomed to fail. Even the most successful money maker will ultimately realize that money is not enough.
In the movie Cool Runnings the coach tells his team, “If you’re not enough without a Mercedes, you’ll never be enough with one.”
I write for the escape it offers me. My ordinary safe life slips away. I am transported into a trance-like state as when I am reading. I vicariously live a life that would be difficult in actual existence. I plan to experience an awakening every day so that I will continue growing.
When I sat down at my word processor this morning it was a little after 8 o’clock. Now it is noon and I have hardly known who or where I am. If someone had called my name I would have felt a jolt of returning to reality. This is also true when I am teaching Those days when the kids are flying. I can live for weeks afterward looking forward to another flying day.
Any creative activity painting, gardening, playing the piano induces the same unconscious state. Money is nice though. When I received a $2.00 contract from a magazine to publish my piece, I was sure the decimal had been misplaced. When the magazine folded before publishing, I hoped the outlay for my piece had not been what caused the failure.
I will continue to write for the creating energy it generates. The second drawer on the left side of my desk is beginning to fill with rejection letters so I’ll just start using the 3rd drawer. My affirmation will be internal.
I remember that Zelda wouldn’t marry F. Scott Fitzgerald until he sold a story. He papered his bedroom wall with rejection slips before he won her hand. I will not give up. My motivation far surpasses money.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
