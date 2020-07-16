We have witnessed the destruction of many historical statues, and it is obvious they don’t know history, right? I believe this is true for many, because they’ve taken down statues of great Americans who were proven Black Lives Matter supporters, even though that movement is fairly recent.
I contend they not only don’t know, but don’t want to know. The ignorant violent and destructive white zealots don’t want to get rid of history. They don’t know and don’t care to learn. These self-serving whites falsely claim to represent black people needs, cares, and yes - wants.
