Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of March 24 to March 31 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Harris County judge won’t rule out shelter-in-place order (March 24)
2. Baytown hospital CEO asking for medical supply donations (March 24)
3. Online effort launched to save Baytown’s Casa Ole (Wednesday)
4. Man shot dead at gas station (Sunday)
5. Harris Co. to extend stay at home order today (Tuesday)
6. Houston, Harris County issue ‘stay-at-home’ order (March 24)
7. Chambers Co. reports second virus case (Thursday)
8. Area virus rate rising quicker (Sunday)
9. Taco shop feeds first responders (Friday)
10. Panic or pragmatic (March 24)
The three most-read articles for the year, based on views, are, “Coronavirus cases confirmed in Harris County” (March 6);“Baytown family gets reprieve in eviction fight,” (Jan. 9) ; “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.