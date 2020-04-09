So Baytown has seven or more cases of conoravirus and Barbers Hill ISD has 11 or more cases of coronavirus. Well it is obvious there are no stay at home orders in Baytown or surrounding areas. I made my grocery run last week and Garth Road was buzzing like it always is bumper to bumper. That tells you alot about how this city operates. Did not even see any masks, so lets all get coronavirus and over run the only hospital we have in this area. Disgusting!
