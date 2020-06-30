Around the turn of the century Sjolander built this home for his family. From The Texas Magazine, January 1910. It was later expanded, adding upstairs rooms and dormers. It fell into decay and was lost in the 1950s.
After emigrating from Sweden in 1871 and working for six years at the Galveston docks and Cedar Bayou brickyards, John Peter Sjolander moved to Philadelphia to write for a popular magazine. But the cold northeast weather and his longing for Cedar Bayou brought him back to Texas a few months later. Eric had returned to Sweden in 1873 but four years later came back to Cedar Bayou with their mother, Margreta.
When John Peter returned to Cedar Bayou he hit the ground running. In the winter of 1877 he and Eric purchased 66 acres on the east side of today’s Sjolander Road. The land was formerly a brickyard owned by Hugh Pritchard who had built many of the landmark structures in Galveston during the 1870s. I have not been able to find out if he continued brickmaking at that yard but the brick industry was going full steam on Cedar Bayou and like so many residents in the area, he and Eric worked at the brickyards. John P. also worked as a bookkeeper for Joseph Ellender’s brick company. His involvement with the brick industry would continue for many years and he would serve it in several capacities. In fact he and Eric brought another brickyard from Robert Palliser in 1894. Palliser was another prolific brick contractor in Galveston and the Grand Opera House he built in Galveston that year was among dozens of Galveston buildings constructed with brick made on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.